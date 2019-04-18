|
|
Sheila McGuire, Age 79, passed away suddenly at home on April 26, 2019. Sheila was the wife of the late Donald McGuire. She was born in Newport, RI, the daughter of the late Donald Gallagher & Mildred (Kirby) Gallagher. Sheila was educated in Newport schools and attended nursing school in Providence, RI where she received her LPN license. Sheila was employed at the former Paul E. Dever State School and also Morton Hospital. She resided most of her life in Taunton and Raynham where she raised her three children. Sheila enjoyed playing bingo, going to Foxwoods, attending her grandchildrens activities and above all cherished the time with family, especially her great grandchildren. Sheila leaves her beloved children; Debbie Bourget and husband Robert of Taunton, Stephen McGuire and wife Mary of Taunton, David McGuire and his late wife Vicki of Taunton. She was the sister of the late Marjorie Gallagher and loving grandmother of Jason and Joshua Bourget both of Taunton. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, April 20th at 9:30am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Friday from 6-8pm. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Columbas Cemetery in Middletown, RI. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019