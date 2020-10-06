Mrs. Sherrill L. (Simmons) Menard, of Taunton passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with her husband, Robert by her side, just as she wanted. She was born 72 years ago in Attleboro to Wallace Simmons and Dorothy Legawiac. She was educated in the Attleboro Schools. Sherrill lived, worked and resided in Taunton for over 50 years. She was a communicant of St. Nicholas of Myra Church, N. Dighton, MA. In addition to her loving husband of 52 years, she leaves behind her son, Robie Menard and daughter Lisa (Menard) Costa and her husband Bob, along with 7 grandchildren, Randy, Kevin, Tanner, Kyle and Ava Costa and Brooks and Baylie Menard. She was predeceased by her brother, Wally Simmons, brother in law Rick Menard and her mother in law and father in law, Louise, and Raymond Menard. She also leaves her sister Patty Grima of NH, her brother Steve Simmons and his wife Lynn of Fla., her brother in law and sister in law Pam and Frank Avilla of Fla., several nieces and nephews, her aunt Kay Goudreau of FL, Elaine Simmons of TX and her dear friends Arlene Menard and Burney Simmons. Sherrill loved country music, scratch tickets, Foxwoods and spending time with her husband. It was her wish to be cremated therefore, a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home 467 Bay St. Taunton from 5-7PM with a prayer service at 5:30. Family and friends are welcome to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com
