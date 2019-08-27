|
Shirley (Fernandes) Nunes August 25, 2019, Age 78, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a lengthy period of declining health. Shirley was the wife of Robert Nunes of Taunton. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late John & Wilamenia (Dupont) Fernandes. Shirley was a lifetime resident of Taunton. She was employed as an inspector for the former Reed & Barton Silver Company. Shirley enjoyed the company of her cat, playing cards but the greatest joy came from the time with her family. In addition to her husband, Shirley leaves her children; William Nunes of Marstons Mills, Sharon Schuttauf and husband Mark of Dublin, NH, Susan Correia of Somerset, Brian Nunes of Chicopee and the late Robert W. Nunes Jr. and David H. Nunes, her brother William Fernandes of Homosassa, FL. and the late John, Louie and David Fernandes. Shirley also leaves her beloved 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, August 30th at 10am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthonys Church in Taunton at 11am.. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Thursday from 6-8pm. Burial in Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019