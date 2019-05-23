Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Shiva
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:30 PM
NewBridge on the Charles
Shiva
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
late residence
Shiva
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
late residence
Shiva
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
late residence
Shiva
Sunday, May 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
late residence
Shiva
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Shoshanah Garshick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shoshanah Garshick


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shoshanah Garshick Obituary
Shoshanah Garshick of Dedham, previously of Raynham, passed away May 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Alfred Garshick; loving mother of Eric Garshick and his wife Jane of Newton, Ellen Garshick and her husband Rick LaRue of Silver Spring, Md., Joshua Garshick of Allston, Rachel Garshick Kleit and her husband David Kleit of Bexley, Ohio; cherished grandmother of Michael Garshick and his wife Marisa, Jonathan Garshick and his wife Alison, Sarah LaRue, Carl LaRue, Miriam Kleit, and Natanya Kleit; cherished great-grandmother of Avery Garshick and Owen Garshick; devoted sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Services at Congregation Agudath Achim, 36 Winthrop St., Taunton, on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, 19 Glebe St., Taunton. Shiva following the burial on Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at the chapel at NewBridge on the Charles and continuing at her late residence Friday, 10-noon and 2-5 p.m.; Sunday, 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.; and Monday, 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cong. Agudath Achim, PO Box 826, Taunton, MA 02780 or Jewish Family & Childrens Service, of Boston, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now