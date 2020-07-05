Stanley W. Sousa Sr., of Taunton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was the loving husband of Lorraine M. (Neto) Sousa for 58 years. He was born 77 years ago in Taunton, the son of the late Virginia (Weeks) and Joseph A. Sousa. Stanley was a lifelong city resident, educated in Taunton and a graduate of Taunton High School. Prior to his retirement, Stanley had worked in the Textile Industry as an Inspector of Materials for Harodite Finishing Company in North Dighton for more than 40 years. Stanley enjoyed playing cards, spending time outside and in his garden and bird watching. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed being part of the family bowling league with his brothers. Stanley was also a collector; he was always in search of coins or baseball cards to add to his collection. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Lorraine, Stanley will forever be remembered by his sons: Paul A. Sousa and wife Sherry of Rehoboth and Andrew J. Sousa of Taunton; his three brothers: Steve Sousa and wife Eileene of Westport, Joseph Sousa and wife Gail of Taunton and Charles Sousa and wife Janyce of Raynham, his two grandchildren: Aaron P. and Alec R. Sousa. He is also survived by his sisters in law, Mary Ellen Sousa and Marie Sousa, both of Taunton and several nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his oldest son: Stanley W. Sousa Jr. and his two brothers: Ronald and Brian Sousa. Visiting Hours will be held at the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, MA, on Monday July 6th from 5-7PM. Funeral proceedings will begin in the funeral home at 9AM on Tuesday, July 7th followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Marys Church, 114 St. Marys Square, Taunton, MA 02780. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit our website www.r-mfh.com
..