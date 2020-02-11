|
|
Stephen Francis LeClair 62, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Homosassa, Florida. He is survived by Deborah, his wife of 38 years: his son Stephen Jr. (Daisy), daughter and Heather (Mark) Foley: grandchildren Karinne Heinz, Lucas & Sierra LeClair: Alexis, Ashlyn & Weston Foley. He is also survived by his mother Collette (Emond) LeClair: brothers David (Joyce), Eugene, M. Peter (Cindy), Paul (Mary) LeClair: several nieces, nephews, great nephews, great niece, aunts, uncle and several cousins. He is predeceased by his father Misael and sister Michelle (Alan) Silliker. Steve was born in Taunton, and graduated from Taunton High School in 1976. He worked at Shaws Supermarket and later in his brothers General Fire Extinguisher Company in Taunton. A resident of Homosassa since 1990, Steve was employed at Home Depot in Crystal River, FL. Steve loved his family and enjoyed building swing sets and other playground buildings for his grandchildren. After discovering how much he liked cruise trips, he spent many happy days with his family on several of them. He especially enjoyed attending NASCAR races, Monster Jams, Red Sox games at Tropicana Field and watching 10-year-old grandson Lucas increasing proficiency in playing in local youth traveling baseball games. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 12-4 PM at the Fero Funeral Home, 5955 North Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, Florida. Web site: www.DIGNITYMEMORIAL.COM/OBITUARY In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House: RMHC of Central Florida, 1030 N. Orange Ave, Suite 105, Orlando, FL 32801.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020