|
|
Stephen T. Lucas died on March 18, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Amsterdam, NY on November 19, 1954 to parents Dr. Peter J. Lucas and Mary M. Lucas and was the youngest of 6 children. Steve was self-employed locally doing yard work and winter maintenance. He also worked part time for various local contractors. Steve was quite a character. He was a very social person with a unique laugh that when you heard it you knew it was Steve. He enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, being in touch with nature and had an appreciation for the simple things in life. At an early age, he developed a passion to go fishing and that passion grew stronger and stayed with him throughout his life. He liked to go fishing by himself or with anyone, anywhere or anytime! He is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Peter J. Lucas and Mary M. (Anderson) Lucas Brimley and an older brother Gregory Lucas. He is survived by his sister Barbara Lucas of Casper, WY and 3 brothers, Peter J. Lucas and wife Mary of Lincoln, ME, Michael Lucas of Taunton, MA and Donald Lucas and wife Linda of Wilmot, NH. He is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews: Bill, Sean, Jonathan, Tracy, Joshua, Peter and Amy as well as 11 great nieces and nephews. There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lake Sunapee VNA and Hospice or to a charity of ones choice. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020