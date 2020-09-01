1/
Steven B. Cruz
Steven B. Cruz, of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on August 26th, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on December 12, 1953 to Theresa J. (Rondeau) Cruz and the late Bartholomew Cruz. Steven was raised and educated in Taunton and was a longtime resident of Taunton. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic in the Automotive Industry for many years. Steven was a former member of the Taunton Elks, the Italian Social Club and the East Taunton Social Club. He loved to be at home watching old reruns and cartoons. In addition to his mother, Theresa, Ste was the father of Danielle (Cruz) Reid and her husband Timothy of Taunton, Anthony Cruz and his companion, Sarah Farag of New Bedford and Anissa Cruz, of Taunton. He was also the grandfather of Teresa Reid and Roman Cruz. Steven was the honorary father of Melissa Rose Rogers, of Taunton and honorary grandfather of Miranda and Harley Rogers. Steven was predeceased by his only brother, the late Mark Cruz. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd from 5-7 PM in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Due to the current limitations on public gatherings, A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday for family and close friends, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.r-mfh.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
