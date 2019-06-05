Home

Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dighton Unitarian Cemetery
2036 Elm St
Dighton, MA
Susan E. Weeks


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan E. Weeks Obituary
Susan E. Weeks, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Susan was born in Taunton on December 20th, 1949 to the late Robert and Beryl Weeks. She resided in a group home in Attleboro. Susan is the sister of Sandra Sprague of Taunton, her late brothers Robert and William and her late aunt Betty Thompson, of Raynham. She was the aunt of Steven Sprague of Fall River, Debra Blouin of Hebron, NH, Sheri Sprague of Northfield, NH and Christopher Sprague of Medway, Ma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the beach, all holidays and going to Joe's Diner. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday June 6th, 2019, in the Dighton Unitarian Cemetery, 2036 Elm St. Dighton, MA 02715. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, Taunton MA.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 5, 2019
