Susan M. (Escobar) Pedro,In Boston, April 24, 2019, Susan M. (Escobar) Pedro, age 66, passed away in St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton following a period of failing health. She was the wife of William Pedro of Middleboro. Susan was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Anthony & Matilda (Custer) Escobar. Susan had resided all her life in the area. She attended Taunton schools and was a former employee of the Renee Curtain Factory in Taunton. Susan loved her pets and family. She leaves her step son William C. Pedro Jr. of Taunton, her siblings; Carol Sherman, Frederick Escobar and the late Anthony and Robert Escobar. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, May 3rd at 10am. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-10am. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2019