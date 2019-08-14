Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation of the Lord Church
First Street
Taunton, MA
Sylvina P. Fernandes

Sylvina P. Fernandes Obituary
Sylvina Paulo Fernandes, 90, of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late John Fernandes, Sr. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Joao Paulo and Antonia Roderick (Pereira) Pina. She worked in the housekeeping department at Wheaton College for many years. Sylvina enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending family events, and going to Foxwoods on occasion. Mrs. Fernandes leaves her four children, Rhoda Walker, and her husband, Deryll, of Taunton, Sylvia Fernandes, of Taunton, Joseph P. Fernandes, and his wife, Susan, of Valrico, FL, and Ronald Paulo, of Taunton; five grandchildren, Robin Fernandes, Leon Harris, Justin Walker, Colleen Jordan, and Kelly Duffy; three great grandchildren, Nathan Harris, Amelia Benvie, and Noah Gardner; many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was the mother of the late John Fernandes, Jr. and Robert M. Fernandes and the sister of the late Adelino Paulo, John Paulo, Sr., Luiza Paulo Pina, Adeline Paulo Pina, and Marie Andrews. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Sylvinas funeral will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:00 am, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, in Annunciation of the Lord Church, First Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign and online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visitwww.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
