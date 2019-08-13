|
Sylvina Paulo Fernandes, 90, of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late John Fernandes, Sr.
Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Joao Paulo and Antonia Roderick (Pereira) Pina.
She worked in the housekeeping department at Wheaton College for many years. Sylvina enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending family events, and going to Foxwoods on occasion.
Mrs. Fernandes leaves her four children, Rhoda Walker, and her husband, Deryll, of Taunton, Sylvia Fernandes, of Taunton, Joseph P. Fernandes, and his wife, Susan, of Valrico, FL, and Ronald Paulo, of Taunton; five grandchildren, Robin Fernandes, Leon Harris, Justin Walker, Colleen Jordan, and Kelly Duffy; three great grandchildren, Nathan Harris, Amelia Benvie, and Noah Gardner; many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was the mother of the late John Fernandes, Jr. and Robert M. Fernandes and the sister of the late Adelino Paulo, John Paulo, Sr., Luiza Paulo Pina, Adeline Paulo Pina, and Marie Andrews.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Mary's Square)
Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home.
Sylvina's funeral will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:00 am, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Mary's Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, in Annunciation of the Lord Church, First Street, Taunton.
Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019