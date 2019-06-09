|
|
Teri J. (Borus) Ajoue, 46, a lifelong resident of Raynham, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Milton. She was the wife of Daniel F. Ajoue for 22 years. Born in Brockton, a daughter of Jane (Andre) Borus of Raynham and the late James Borus, she was raised in Raynham and was a graduate of Bristol Plymouth High School and continued her education earning a certificate as a certified nursing assistant. Teri was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked for Marion Manor of Taunton and Epoch of Norton. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting and she was devoted to her family. Teris family would like to acknowledge the staff of doctors and nurses at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for the professional care provided to Teri during her illness. In addition, the family would like to acknowledge her best friend Cindy Galovotti, whom they will always be forever grateful for her loving and unrelenting care and friendship provided to Teri during her illness. In addition to her husband Daniel and her mother Jane, she is survived by three children, Daniel F. Ajoue Jr. of Middleboro, Shaunna Ajoue of Raynham and Allyssa Ajoue of Raynham; a brother, Craig Borus and his wife Rachel of Taunton; her sister-in-law, Nicole Lachapell and her husband Brad of Lincoln, RI. daughter-in-law of Paul and Kathleen (Leary) Ajoue of Dighton: also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton followed by a prayer services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Teris memory may be sent to Office of Development Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center 330 Brookline Ave. (OV) Boston, MA 02215 For directions or condolences visit kanefuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 9, 2019