Thaddeus Kuczewski, of Taunton, passed away on June 14th, 2019, at his residence after a long struggle with dementia. He was born 89 years ago in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Husband of the late Agnes (Denis), who passed two years earlier. The son of the late Wladyslaw Kuczewski & Katarzyna (Swierad). Thaddeus was raised in New Bedford, Ma, and was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and then raised his family in Taunton, Massachusetts. He taught at Bristol County Agricultural High School and worked for the Bristol County Cooperative Extension Service until retirement. Even after retirement he continued to hold a position on the scholarship committee. Thaddeus was extremely knowledgeable about all plants and insects in Bristol County, and often offered assistance to those in need of help with these matters. He loved to watch the birds and tinker with all kinds of household gadgets. Most importantly he loved his family and always was the perfect host, making sure all were fed before he sat down to the table. He was the BEST storyteller! Survived by his two sisters Patricia Walasik of Bethal Park, PA and Alice Prentice, of FL, his three sons Marc Kuczewski and wife Michelle (Perreira) of Windham, ME, Kevin Kuczewski of Taunton, MA and Gary Kuczewski also of Taunton,MA. Two daughters, Kathryn Gutierrez and husband Anthony, of Jamison, PA and Lisa Sullivan and husband Greg of Raynham, MA, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home on Sunday, JUNE 23rd, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Monday, JUNE 24th, 2019 at 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St. Taunton, MA . Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, Expressions of sympathy can be made in Thaddeus's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 21, 2019