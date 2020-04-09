|
Theresa E. Sbardella (Dunn) 85, of Taunton, passed away on April 3, 2020 at West Acres Nursing Home, in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Joseph T. Sbardella. Theresa was a resident of Stoughton for 28 years, prior to moving to Onset. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Denis and Celia (Mitchell) Dunn. She was a 1952 graduate of Hyde Park High School. She worked at Faxon Company in Westwood for many years prior to retirement. Previously she had worked at Plymouth Rubber Company in Canton. Theresa enjoyed cooking meals for the family, dining out, playing cards and games, Onset, and all time spent with family and friends. She looked forward to all holidays and special occasions.Theresa also enjoyed a nice glass of wine. Mrs. Sbardella leaves her children, Janet (and Paul) Koscenski, of Florida, Daniel Sbardella of Vermont, Maureen DiMestico of Taunton, and Joseph (and Tina) Sbardella of Stoughton; seven grandchildren, Stacie, Riley, Nicholas, Marisa, Sabrina, Alexa and Tyler; and many nieces and nephews. She was mother-in-law of the late Theresa Sbardella and sister of the late Ruth Moran. Theresas interment and committal service in Saint Joseph Cemetery, in Taunton, will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic circumstances, CDC, State and Federal Requirements, the family gathering is limited to 10 people. Her committal service will be streamed live at 1:00 pm for those who are unable to attend, on our website (www.silvafuneralhome.com, click on her obituary and it will be visible there) For anyone who would like to offer their condolences, we encourage you to sign Theresas guestbook on our website. A memorial mass and celebration of Theresa's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020