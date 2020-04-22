|
Theresa M. Silvia 88, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Scalabrini Villa Nursing Home in North Kingstown in Rhode Island. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Mary (Silveira) Silvia. She attended St. Marys High School, graduating in 1949. After high school, she attended the last class of Morton Hospital School of Nursing to begin her career as an RN. She then went on to Boston College School of Nursing, earning a Bachelors degree in Nursing. Terry also earned her Master's in Education at Bridgewater State College. Theresa worked as a registered nurse at the Brockton Veterans Administration Medical Center for thirty two years, before retiring in 1993, when she dedicated her life to helping raise her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, drinking tea, enjoying the outside on her swing, Padre Pio, and helping those less fortunate. Her favorite quote was "Peace, Light, Love and Laughter." She leaves her daughter, Maureen St. Martin, of Taunton; three grandchildren, Breanne St. Martin of Warwick, RI, (who became a nurse because of her Grammy), Alicia St. Martin, of Exeter, RI, and Zachary Smith of Taunton; two great grandchildren, Callan Gooding, and Xiselle Hendershot, and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325 in her memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020