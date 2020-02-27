|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Theresa R. (de Champlain) Leonard, announce her passing at the age of 95. Theresa passed away at the Morton Hospital on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health. Theresa was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Leonard Sr. She was born in Taunton, MA on September 29th, 1924 to the late Albertine (Beauleau) and Arthur de Champlain. Theresa was raised and educated in Taunton and a graduate of St. Marys High School. Theresa was employed as a cafeteria worker for the City of Taunton Public Schools prior to her retirement. She truly loved her job at the Mulcahey School, where she spent more than 20 dedicated years. Theresa was a strong woman of faith, a devout Catholic, and a lifelong parishioner of the former St. Jacques, the former Immaculate Conception Church, and St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Taunton. She was also a president of the former Immaculate Conception Churchs Womens Guild and member of the St. Jude the Apostle Womens Guild. Theresa was a selfless volunteer and would offer a helping hand any chance she could. Through the Catholic Church Charities Organization, she was able to sponsor a little girl named Helen, and her family from Guatemala, for the past 25 years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Bargain Bazaar Thrift Shop and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Theresa had a passion for antiques and a knack for decorating. She enjoyed visiting the local flea markets, being sure to always stock up on her decorations for the upcoming holiday seasons. There wasnt a holiday that would go by without her house being fully garnished. Nothing meant more to Theresa than spending time with her loving family. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband Thomas, cooking and having family dinners, and going to the Lighting of the Green every year. Family meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed by all. Theresa will forever be remembered by her three cherished sons: Thomas J. Leonard Jr. and wife Bette of E. Wareham, MA, Gregory C. Leonard and wife Judith of Noank, CT, and Michael F. Leonard and wife Beth of Dighton, MA. She was also the mother of the late Daniel J. Leonard and his wife Robin Leonard. Proud grandmother of Alex Leonard, Warren Leonard and wife Lily, Julia Leonard, Arielle Leonard and fianc Vlad Louissaint, Michael Leonard, and great grandmother of Grant Leonard. She was the sister of Sr. Adrienne de Champlain, Pauline Hall, the late Albea Milot, the late Bernadette Hamlin, the late Irene Boutin, and the late Marie de Champlain. Theresa is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, on Friday, February 28th from 4-7 PM. Funeral proceedings will begin in the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29th with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, 24 Glebe St. Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020