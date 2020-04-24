|
Theresa R. Wilson, 90, of Berkley, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Raynham on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Theresa was born in Dorchester, the fourth of eight children of Michael and Teresa (Knightly) Riordan. She attended St. Matthews Elementary School in Dorchester and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Jamaica Plain. Theresa was a devoted and loving mother to her children: Rebecca Wilson and her husband Steve Geanacopoulos of Norfolk; Elizabeth and her husband Terry Nolan of Walpole; Earl of Medfield; Terry and her husband Steve Smith of Berkley; Patty Wilson and her husband Jim McKenna of Onset; and Mike and his wife Patti of Berkley. After raising her children to young adulthood, Theresa returned to school, and earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Bridgewater State College in 1976. She quickly secured a position as a Special Education Teacher at the Berkley Community School, where she taught reading skills to students with special needs. She was a beloved member of the staff at the School until her retirement in 1997. In addition to being a dedicated teacher, Theresa worked as a switchboard operator at Morton Hospital for over 30 years and had many friends there. Theresa was a devoted and loving grandmother to her sixteen grandchildren: Alexandra and Sophia Geanacopoulos; Amanda, Jake and Mary Kate Nolan; Amy and Emily Wilson; Samantha and Abbey Smith; Kelsey and Matt McKenna; and Caroline, Chris, Sarah, Grace and Nick Wilson. Always, but especially in her later years, she drew great joy from being with them, whether babysitting, attending a school play or sporting event, or simply spending time with them at her home. She never missed a birthday or important milestone event. Her chocolate chip cookies - which no one else could seem to duplicate - were always a favorite at any family gathering. She spent many hours at her sewing machine, creating countless Halloween costumes for her grandchildren that were far better than anything that could be had at a store. She loved and was proud of her Irish heritage, and her trip to Ireland in 1981 was a source of wonderful memories for her. In addition to her children and their families, she leaves behind her beloved brothers Brendan Riordan of Weymouth, and Thomas Riordan of Quincy, and her nieces Margaret, Mary, Susan, Diane and Helen. She was predeceased by her sisters Catherine Lannigan and Helen Sherry, and by her brothers John, Martin and Eugene Riordan. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private. Donations in Theresas name can be made to The Berkley Scholarship Fund, c/o Lynne Delisle, 14 Howland Road, Berkley, MA 02779 or to Berkley Public Schools Special Education Department, Berkley Middle School, 21 North Main Street, Berkley, MA 02779.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020