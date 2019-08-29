Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Thomas A. Costa Obituary
In Taunton, August 24, 2019, Thomas A. Costa, age 53, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness at home. Thomas was born in Taunton, the son of Mary (Walker) Nelson and step dad Gary Nelson of Orlando, FL and his late father Daniel Costa Sr. Thomas resided in Taunton most of his life. He was employed as a cook for Wendells Restaurant in Norton and also worked for the Produce Barn in Norton. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking, cutting grass, playing pool, darts and having a good beer with friends. Thomas is survived by his beloved children Ashley Watson of Fall River and Adam Costa of Mansfield, his siblings; Daniel, Carrie, Brandie, Mark, Manny and Matthew and leaves his two loving grandchildren, Zaniyah and Zaviyon. Funeral home visitation will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, August 31st from 1-3pm. with a funeral home service at 3pm. Burial is private. Donations in Thomass memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
