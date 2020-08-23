Thomas Davidson Nicol, 75 of East Taunton passed away on August 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn E. Nicol (Head). Born in Ayr Scotland, Thomas was the son of Peter Nicol and Mary Nicol (Davidson) of Scotland. After working in the coal mines as an engineering apprentice Thomas immigrated to the United States in 1963. He joined the U.S. Army later that year. He was trained as a Ground Radar mechanic (26B20). After a cold war posting in West Germany for most of his 3-year enlistment, Thomas went to work for Raytheon as an electronics technician for several years. In 1972 he was hired by the Federal Aviation Administration as a radio navigation technician in Farmington New Mexico. Continuing his career with the FAA, Thomas moved his family to East Taunton in 1976. He worked at many of the regional airports including Logan, T.F. Green, Otis ANGB, Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. After 36 years of U.S. government service, Thomas retired in 2005. Thomas was an avid golfer who never came close to breaking any course records. He enjoyed supporting the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. His favorite sports were Formula 1 racing and World Cup Soccer. Thomas is survived by his wife of 52 years Kathryn E. Nicol (Head) who is also herself an immigrant from the U.K., His son Peter Nicol and wife Lynn Nicol (Burnes); his son David Thomas Nicol and wife Jennifer Nicol (Lewry); His three sisters, Elizabeth Thrasher (also of East Taunton), Fay Reed and Maureen Redmond (both in Scotland); His 5 grandchildren Emily Nicol, Aileen Nicol, Skyla Nicol, Cameron Nicol and Oliver Nicol; He is also survived by the many, many friends whos lives he touched along his journey (his extended famiLY). Services will be held for family only (due to the Corona virus) at the Holy Family parish center in East Taunton on Wednesday 08/26/20 at 11am. It will be captured on video for those who wished to attend but are unable due to current occupancy limits and for his family in Scotland who are currently prohibited from air travel to the U.S. Interment Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton. Donations to The American Cancer Society
and Hospice care in lieu of flowers were Thomas request.