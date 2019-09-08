|
|
Thomas E. McCarthy, Jr., 81, formerly of Taunton and Berkley, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Ellen L. (Padelford) McCarthy. Thomas was born in Taunton and was the son of the late Thomas McCarthy, Sr., and Josephine (Milka) McCarthy. Mr. McCarthy was employed with Arbella Insurance as an auto appraiser for many years and later worked for Harrys Auto Body until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Taunton Elks Clubs, the Berkley American Legion and the Taunton Fish and Game Club. Mr. McCarthy was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed being by the water. Thomas cherished each moment he spent with his family and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his child- ren, Mary Ellen Leveille and her husband Darren of Berkley, Deborah Nichols and her husband Michael of Natick; Karen McCarthy of Taunton and Thomas McCarthy III and his wife Lynne of Berkley; sister, Carol Oliveira and her husband Ronald of Taunton; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 1st St., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Donations in his memory may be made to Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To light a memorial candle or sign the online guestbook please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019