Mr. Thomas N. Copeland, age 91, of Taunton, passed away Thursday, July 25th, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Helen C. (Tracey) Copeland. Thomas was born in Taunton on October 25th, 1927 to the late Thomas and Bernadette (Mador) Copeland. Educated in Taunton and a graduate of Taunton High School, Mr. Copeland was a lifelong city resident. Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September of 1945 and was a WWII Veteran. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Copeland was a Firefighter for the City of Taunton for 30 years. He was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, a member of the Portuguese - American Civic Club, and a member of the Italian Naturalization Club. Mr. Copeland enjoyed golfing, solving puzzles, and had a passion for building and flying model airplanes. He is survived by 3 sons: Thomas Copeland and his wife Rita of Taunton, James Farrands and his wife Pat of East Taunton, and Robert Copeland and his wife Karen of Plano, TX; 1 daughter: Debra Runk and her husband Larry of PA; 7 step children: Edward Reed and his wife Pamela of Taunton, David Reed and his wife Colleen of Bradenton, FL, Ted Fitzgerald and his wife Diane of Walpole, Bill Fitzgerald and his wife Theresa of Taunton, Brad Fitzgerald of Taunton, Greg Fitzgerald and his wife Melinda of Acushnet and Julianne Fitzgerald of Taunton; his sister: Louise Rose of Taunton; as well as several grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was also brother to the late Madeleine Ahrens of CT. He will be fondly remembered. Visiting Hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, MA on Thursday August 1st, 2019 from 9-11 AM. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 30, 2019