Thomas R. Lahar, 83, of Taunton passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was the husband of fifty-nine years to Wilma C. (Chevallier) Lahar, and the son the late Roy V. Lahar and Harriet E. (Hardy) Lahar. He was born in Mansfield and graduated from Taunton High School Class of 1955. Thomas also earned Associates Degree in business administration from UMASS Dartmouth. Mr. Lahar served his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Mr. Lahar owned and operated the Goodnows Clothing Store in Downtown Taunton for many years, and then retired from Reliable Oxygen Company in 2001 as a sales manager. He was a member of the Heart of Taunton serving as the Vice President of the retail division and the Taunton Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Lahar was the corporator for thirty-six years of the Bristol County Savings Bank; a life member of the Taunton Lodge of Elks, and the Rotary Club of Taunton for twenty-seven years. Survivors besides his wife are a son; Kevin V. Lahar of Taunton, daughters; Kimberly Vohnoutka and her husband Paul of Berkley, and Kristin Corriveau and her husband Ray of Lakeville. He was the loving grandfather to Ashlie, Rischel, Charlotte, Raymond and Tiffani. He was the brother of the late Lorraine Walker, Shirley Brasher, and Audrey Tordoff. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held privately at the request of the family. Memorial donations in Toms memory may be made to the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. To light a memorial candle or sign guest book go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019