More Obituaries for Thomas Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Perry Jr.

Thomas R. Perry Jr. Obituary
Thomas R. Perry age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Taunton MA to Thomas R. Perry Sr. & Mary (Gonsalves) Perry. Survived by wife of 67 years, Audrey (Stratton) Perry; his children: Karen Carpenter, Luanne Morgado and husband Daniel, Christine Perry-Delaney and husband Steven, Thomas A Perry and wife Suzanne; grandchildren: Adam, Rebekah, Daniel, Aaron, Abigail, Sarah and Sydney; great grandchildren: Emily, Benjamin, Isabella, Henry, Lydia, Amelia and Grayson. He and Audrey raised their family in Raynham, MA, summered in Falmouth, Ma and later retired there; eventually moving to Shrewsbury to be closer to family. Tom worked for Metropolitan Life as an agent and then a consultant and he was a member of the "Million Dollar Round Table". He retired from Met Life in 1985 and started TRPerry Insurance. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. At the request of the family, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the JHC Hospice in Worcester, Ma at jhccenter.org/make-a-donation/ For online guestbook visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
