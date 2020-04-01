|
Thomas R. Perry age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Taunton MA to Thomas R. Perry Sr. & Mary (Gonsalves) Perry. Survived by wife of 67 years, Audrey (Stratton) Perry; his children: Karen Carpenter, Luanne Morgado and husband Daniel, Christine Perry-Delaney and husband Steven, Thomas A Perry and wife Suzanne; grandchildren: Adam, Rebekah, Daniel, Aaron, Abigail, Sarah and Sydney; great grandchildren: Emily, Benjamin, Isabella, Henry, Lydia, Amelia and Grayson. He and Audrey raised their family in Raynham, MA, summered in Falmouth, Ma and later retired there; eventually moving to Shrewsbury to be closer to family. Tom worked for Metropolitan Life as an agent and then a consultant and he was a member of the "Million Dollar Round Table". He retired from Met Life in 1985 and started TRPerry Insurance. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. At the request of the family, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the JHC Hospice in Worcester, Ma at jhccenter.org/make-a-donation/ For online guestbook visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020