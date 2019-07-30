|
In Fall River, July 27, 2019, Tiffany L. Calvey, Age 46, passed away following a lengthy illness in St. Anns Hospital. Tiffany was born in Taunton, the daughter of James Lukasewski and the late Linda (Sears) Lukasewski. She is survived by her loving and devoted partner Alissa Greene of Fall River. Tiffany worked as a chef for the Great American Pub in Raynham. She was an avid Patriots fan, enjoyed going to Disneyworld and Loved Mickey Mouse and cherished her time with her nephew Dominic. Tiffany also leaves her siblings; Carrie Phakousouh of Plymouth, Jamie Lukasewski of Taunton, several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, August 1st at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 from 5-7pm. with a funeral home service at 7pm. Burial is private.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 30, 2019