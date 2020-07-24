Todd Christopher Brown of Taunton, formerly of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020 at the age of forty-five. He leaves behind his son, Christopher Karagosian of Plymouth; grandmother, Janet Brown of Plymouth; brothers, Sean Brown and his wife Laura of Plymouth and Alan Braley; his sister, Lisa Richards of New Hampshire. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Todd was born on May 1, 1975 in Plymouth to Donna M. (Brown) Braley. He grew up in Plymouth and worked for over twenty years at Stop-N-Shop. He also worked as a Forklift Operator in shipping and receiving. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, fishing and listening to all types of music. Todd loved dogs and had many faithful companions of his own over the years. Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd. Plymouth (Manomet). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.