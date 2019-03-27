Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Westville Congregational Church
415 Winthrop Street
Taunton, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Westville Congregational Church
Burial
Following Services
Oakland Cemetery
Taunton, MA
View Map
Valeria B. Pat (Witherell) Pineo, 89, of Taunton, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late David Pineo. Valeria was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Malcolm and Valeria (Perry) Witherell. She graduated from Taunton High School and received her associates degree from Bentley College. Mrs. Pineo worked for the City of Taunton School Department for twenty years as a teachers aide in the special education department at the high school. She was a lifetime member of the Westville Congregational church and was the treasurer of the Womens club. Pat was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the garden club and a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed knitting, tending to the flowers in her gardens and caring for any kind of animals. Survivors are a daughter: Sally Peter and her husband Robert of Sperryville, VA; two sons: Douglas Pineo and his wife Karen of Taunton and Paul Pineo and his companion Jacqueline Bowker of Taunton; five grandchildren: Meaghan Boucher, Hailey Pineo, Lyndsey Pineo, Jamie Pineo and Benjamin Pineo; two great grandsons: Cole and Callen; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen Waltz. Pats family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10am to 11am with a Funeral Service to follow at 11am in the Westville Congregational Church, 415 Winthrop Street, Taunton. Burial to follow in the Oakland Cemetery Taunton. To light a candle, sign guest book church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter 821 W. Water Street, Taunton MA 02780 All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
