Vasillo (Siogoros) Mici, 95, of Taunton, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 at Marian Manor. She was the wife of the late Vasili Mici. Born in North Epiro, Greece the daughter of the late Angelo and Eftalia (Kalis) Siogros. Mrs. Mici devoted her life to raising her family. She was a phenomenal cook who cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Vasillo had lived with her son and daughter in law for the past thirty years. Survivors are daughters, Irini and her husband Vasili Lahana, Viktoria Dakula and her late husband Gregory, and Anthulla Sheshi and husband Andrea; and Eli Mici; a son: Thanasi Mici and his wife Anthi; twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren her brothers; Steve Siogros and the late Jimmy and Nick Siogros. A Graveside Service for Vasillo will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11am in Mayflower Hill Cemetery Taunton. Please visit her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 19, 2020