|
|
Veda H. (Harnish) Shibilo, 91, of Taunton, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Marion Manor. She was the wife of the late William Shibilo. Veda was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Percy R. And Hazel E. (Lee) Harnish. She was a graduate of Taunton High School. Mrs. Shibilo worked as a bookkeeper for Turins Grocery Store. Veda then worked as the office manager for Respiratory Care at Morton Hospital for over fifteen years, retiring in 1991. She was a longtime member of Liberty Christian Center in Taunton, serving as the past treasurer, secretary, Sunday school teacher and choir director. She cherished the time she spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Survivors are two sons: Gregory W. Shibilo of Taunton; Randy L. Shibilo and his wife Raelene of Norwich, CT; two grandchildren: Steven and Kaitlin; two sisters: Mildred E. Hilsden of Toronto and Hilda Harnish of Taunton; a nephew: Douglas Reed of Taunton. She was the sister of the late Ethel M. Reed, Byron L. Harnish and Donald R. Harnish. Calling Hours for Mrs. Shibilo will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo - Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11am in the Liberty Christian Center, 159 Winthrop Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery. To Light a memorial, candle, sign guest book, facility church or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in Vedas memory can be made to the Liberty Christian Center.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020