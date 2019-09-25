|
In Norton, September 17, 2019, Velia C. Valli (Rodrigues) Terra, Age 88, passed away peacefully in the Daggett- Crandell- Newcomb Home following a period of declining health. Velia was the loving wife of the late Henry E. Terra for 35 years and her late companion of 29 years James Rusconi, Sr. She was born in Dighton, the daughter of the late Edward & Georgianna (Gomes) Rodrigues. Velia was a former cafeteria worker for the Taunton High School for thirty years, retiring in 2005. She loved camping, gardening, was a daily walker, playing bocce at the Italian Club on Columbus Blvd in Taunton and spending time with her family. Velia is survived by her beloved daughter Tarli Hackett and her husband Stephen of Taunton, her grandson Grant D. Hackett, great grandchildren; Raleigh and Phoebe Hackett all of Mechanicville, NY, her foster grandson Gaurav Patel and wife Moni and their daughter Jiya of Chesapeake, VA. Velia also leaves her sister Vanda Mossey and her late siblings; Hilda Boyle, Angelina Mendonca, Octavio Rodrigues and Ceasar Rodrigues. The family would like to thank the staff of DCN Inc. and the EBHS staff at Morton Hospital for their kind and compassionate care and also to Eduino, Carolyn, Jared and Alicia for their kind and comforting visits. Much thanks also to her dear friend and hair stylist for over forty years Olga Fernandes. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 30th at the Bourne National Cemetery at 11:30am. Visitation is kindly omitted. Donations in Velias memory may be made to the Izzy Foundation, P.O. Box #2326, Providence, RI 02906. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019