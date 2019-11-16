|
|
Veronica (Cabral) Terra, age 93, of Scituate, formerly of Taunton, passed away on November 6, 2019 at life Care Center of South Shore. She was the loving wife of the late Francis E. Terra. Born in Taunton, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Gomes) Cabral. Veronica enjoyed a good book, a difficult puzzle, a fun game of cards, or dominos. She was dedicated to her family and rejoiced with each new addition. She loved a good party. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Dedes, her husband Jim of Scituate, and son Francis W. Terra his wife Jean of Falmouth. She also leaves her grandchildren, Athena, Alexander, and Arianna, great-grandchildren; Georgia, Calmina, Demetri, Beau and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frank, Manuel, Edward, and Gene Cabral, Jennie (perry) Nickerson, Clara Rose, and Deolinda Rego. Mrs. Terra's funeral will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church, Taunton. Interment will follow in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17th from 2 to 4 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Taunton Area Community Table, P.O. Box 2225, Taunton MA 02780 in Veronica's memory would be greatly appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle visit. www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019