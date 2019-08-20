|
Victor Teixeira, Age 73, passed away peacefully in his home on August 17, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Victor leaves his beloved wife of 52 years, Suzanne (Ouimette) Teixeira of Taunton. He was born in St. Michael, Azores in Portugal, the son of the late Evelina (Machado) Teixeira. Victor was a resident of Taunton most of his life, moving from Portugal in the 1950s. He was employed as a cook for several local establishments including; Fernandes Supermarket, Wendells, and also Epoch Senior Healthcare of Norton. Victor enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, canoeing and had a great sense of humor which was on display often when he played pranks on his loved ones. Above all he cherished his time with family and friends. He leaves his loving children; Wendy LeBlanc and husband Toby of Taunton, Victor J. Teixeira of Boston and Suzanne Stevens and husband Adam of York, ME, his grandchildren; Anwen, Emily and Jack LeBlanc of Taunton and Gus and Noah Stevens of York, ME, his siblings; Lucy Hastie of Taunton and Mary Bullock of Pocasset, he also leaves several nieces & nephews and cousins. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Thursday, August 22nd, 9:30-10:15am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Church in Norton at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Wednesday from 5-7pm. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Donations in Victors memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019