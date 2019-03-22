|
Victoria Totten Kenyon, 71, of Taunton, MA and Chiefland, FL, passed away on March 18, 2019 in peace and love after a long battle with cancer. Born on December 1, 1947 in Mt. Kisco, New York, Victoria was the second child of Dolores (Phillips) Seekell and Theodore Totten. She attended Taunton High School and lived in the community for many years before retiring to Florida. Her life was one defined by love, nurturing and devotion to others. She was a mother to Edward, William, Christine, Debra, Linda and Steven; a devoted wife of Edward; the leader of her six siblings, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother. For several years, she owned a chicken farm in Maine and later worked at Hallsmith-Sysco, Inc. She had a deep love for all animals and rescued many dogs over the course of her life. Victoria cared diligently for her husband the past 18-years after an accident left him handicapped. She loved her family, her friends, God, Maine, the natural world and animals. Her beautiful smile and unwavering support will be missed by all who knew her. Victoria leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Edward Kenyon of Taunton, her daughter Christine Bougie and her husband William of Springvale, ME, her daughter Debra, her daughter-in-law Monique of Sanford, ME, her son William, and her son Steven and his wife Salete of Taunton. She joins her parents Dolores and Theodore, son Edward, daughter Linda, sister Linda and brother Timothy in heaven. She also leaves behind her beloved sisters Pamela Felag and her husband Cliff of Somerset, Toni Quinn and her husband Tom of Raynham and Penny Medeiros and her husband Robert of Taunton and brother Daniel of The Villages, FL. Her grandchildren are Joseph Kenyon and his wife Julia, Peter Kenyon and his fianc Samantha Gray, Samantha Kenyon, Christina Kenyon, Jacob Kenyon, Heather Frame and her husband James, Jason Lemay, Luke Gilman, Cayla Ferguson and her husband Ian, Ryan Slattery and his fianc Courtney Cleaver, Ryley Bougie, Matthew Greenberg, Sarah Wright, and Tony Wright. She also will be missed by her eight great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews and cherished friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Victoria's life at First Parish Church in Taunton on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial rites will be held privately. Donations in remembrance of Victoria can be made to the or the Massachusetts Humane Society, Inc.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019