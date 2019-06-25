Vida M.G. Campbell, 85, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Campbell. Vida was born in Nova Scotia, Canada and was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Knowles) Atkins. Vida was a lifelong resident of Raynham and an active member of the Calvary Chapel of Raynham for over 60 years, where Vida dedicated her time as a Sunday School teacher and worked on many church committees over the years. In her spare time, Vida enjoyed organizing yard sales, thrift shopping and winters with her husband Robert in Holiday and Ocala, FL. Faith and family came above all else to Vida and she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Campbell, Jr. And his wife Jane of Dighton, Scott A. Campbell and his wife Cynthia of Raynham, Paul D. Campbell and his wife Linda of W. Wareham and Matthew D. Campbell of Taunton; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Wilson. Private burial arrangements are entrusted to the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2pm in the Calvary Chapel of Raynham, 1002 Broadway, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Rancho Del Ray Christian Boys School, PO Box 1827, McAllen, TX 78505. To light a memorial candle, or sign the family register please visit www.hathawayfunerals. com Published in Taunton Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary