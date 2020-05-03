Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Silva Funeral Home Inc
Vincent B. Merritt

Vincent B. Merritt Obituary
Vincent B. Merritt, 80 of Raynham, passed away on April 20 , 2020 at Morton Hospital. He was the husband of Adelle (Smith) Merritt, for the past fifty five years. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Thomas and Valerie (Claggion) Hill. He served his country proudly in the United States Army, during Vietnam from 1963-1965. Vincent worked as a supervisor at Polaroid for many years. He was very involved with the Raynham Youth Soccer Program. He was an avid fan of the New England Revolution, but most of all cherished spending time with his family that he was very proud of. In addition to his wife Adelle, he leaves his two sons, Keith Merritt, and his wife, Liset and Kevin Merritt, and his wife, Tammy; a brother, Celvia (CO) Merritt, and two loving grandchildren, Tia and Jasmine Merritt. And a host of family and friends. Words can never express the love and admiration we have for him. His funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 3, 2020
