Virginia J. (Johnson) Bunn, 80, passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020 after a long illness. Ginny was the beloved wife of the late George B. Bunn. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Johnson and the late Doris Johnson of Philadelphia, PA. Both George and Virginia were natives of Philadelphia, but moved to Taunton in 1969, raising their four children there, two daughters, Donna and Barbara, and two sons, Douglas and Thomas. Ginny was an active member of the community. An accomplished pianist, she served as accompanist for many middle school musicals in Taunton. She also coached youth sports teams and participated in school activities. She excelled in oil painting, and her canvases hang in her childrens homes today. Ginny was a long-time member of Winthrop Street Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for 40 years, and directed the Chimers, a childrens musical group that she founded. She also served the church as a deaconess and church secretary. After working many years as a medical secretary in Taunton, Virginia pursued her bachelors degree in Psychology at Bridgewater State University, a goal she always wanted to accomplish. She graduated in 2009. She is survived by her four children, Donna Smith and her husband Winsor, Barbie DaRosa and her husband Bill, Doug Bunn and his wife Karen, Tom Bunn and his wife Tanya. There are 9 grandchildren: Ashley Pettey, Winsor and Peter Smith; Billy and Tori DaRosa; Jordan Scott and Daniel Bunn; Kristin Clevenger and Erica Colaluca. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family also wishes to acknowledge with gratitude the loving care Ginny received while a resident at All American Assisted Living in Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service at Winthrop Street Baptist Church at 10:00 on Tuesday December 1st, to be followed by internment at Mayflower Cemetery in Taunton. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the church and the cemetery at all times. To sign the guestbook, or for church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winthrop Street Baptist Church, PO Box 71, Taunton, MA 02780 or wsbcfellowship.org
