|
|
Virginia Gini Louise (Waring) Yafrate, 76, of East Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Brockton Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Daniel Fischbach. Gini was an English teacher in Brockton and Taunton for over 30 years before retiring. Gini is survived by her son, Michael Yafrate and his wife Kristen of East Bridgewater; her grandchildren, Hannah and Ryan Yafrate; her step-children, Heidi Frail and her husband Stephen of Needham, and their children, Max and Leo and Steve Fischbach and his wife Jennifer of Deep River, CT., and his children Jackson and Jade Fischbach; and her brother Rick Waring and his wife Colette of Westminster and their children, Keith Waring and his wife Karen and Heidi Williams and her husband Jeff. Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt 28) West Bridgewater on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Friday from 3:00-7:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ; michaeljfox.org For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020