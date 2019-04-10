Virginia M. McGovern, 84, passed away on April 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert E. McGovern. Virginia was born in Taunton and was the daughter of the late Ormond and Doris (Molden) Leonard. Virginia was a graduate of Taunton High School and was employed as a proctor for the Bridgewater/Raynham School District and later worked at Filenes for 10 years until her retirement. Virginia was a member of the Taunton Mothers Club. She enjoyed art classes and family trips to the Cape. Most of all, Virginia cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was loved by so many and will be fondly remembered as an outgoing and caring woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Janice of Raynham, Robert and his wife Cindy all of Raynham and Mark McGovern of Maryland; sister, Sandra Garvin and her husband Bruce of NH; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Beverly Collins. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00am in the First Congregational Church, 785 South Main St., Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the afternoon at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginias name may be made to the First Congregational Church Remembrance Fund., 785 South Main St., Raynham, MA 02767 Arrangements entrusted to the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary