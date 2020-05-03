|
Virginia (Lopes) McKenna, 80, of Raynham passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle against NETS Cancer. Born in North Easton, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Arthur Lopes. She is survived by her husband of thirty years; Harry Musconovich, her daughter Susan McKenna-Boiros and her husband Edward; son John and his wife Gena, and the greatest joys of her life grandsons; Nicholas (United States Air Force) and Cullan. Virginia will be missed by her extended family members and long time friends. She was a life long communicant of St. Anthonys Church. In accordance with Virginias wishes, all services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. Donations on her memory may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, P.O. Box 170662, Boston, MA 02117, or online at www.netrf.org/give.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 3, 2020