(Sr. Agnes William) SUSC, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at The Jewish Home of Fall River. Born in Fall River on May 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Sullivan) OHare. In addition to her Holy Union Sisters, she is survived by her siblings; sister, Angela Hopkins, brother, William and his wife Patricia, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sisters; Mary OHare and Eleanor Paquet. Sr. Virginia graduated from the Academy of Sacred Hearts, Fall River. She entered the Holy Union Sisters on September 8, 1943 and pronounced her final vows on August 22, 1951. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and a Master of Arts Degree in European History from Villanova University. Sister Virginia taught junior high classes in parish schools in New Jersey and New York. She served as principal and superior at Sacred Heart School, Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey and Immaculate Conception School, Astoria, New York. In 1967, she became principal of Bishop Cassidy High School in Taunton, MA. In 1971 when the school merged with Bishop Coyle High School, she continued as principal of Coyle and Cassidy High School. In 1977 she became treasurer for the Holy Union Sisters Fall River Province, a position she held until 1996. She was assistant to the Financial Officer for the Fall River Diocese from1998 to 2011. She continued to volunteer in the Dioceses Finance Office until 2018. Sr. Virginia celebrated her 75 th anniversary as a Holy Union Sister in 2018. While serving as a province treasurer, she took courses at Notre Dame University and was an active member of regional and national organizations for treasurers of women religious and was a delegate to General Chapters. In 2016, Sr. Virginia joined the Holy Sisters Community at The Landmark, Fall River. Recently ill health necessitated her move to The Jewish Home, Fall River. Following directives of the Diocese of Fall River, the rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions for public gatherings have been lifted. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Donations in Sr. Virginias memory may be made to Holy Union Sisters, Mission Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410, Milton, MA 02186. Her funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. To leave a note of condolence please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020