Walter Blaise Nunes, died peacefully in his sleep on December 1st, 2020 after a brief struggle with the coronavirus. He was 90 years old. He was the husband of the late Rose Boudreau Nunes, the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Julio) Nunes, and brother of the late David Nunes. He is survived by his children, Debra, Ron, and Karen and their families including two grandchildren Eric and Cheryl, their families and one great-grandchild, Brynn Rose. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Doris Reissfelder, two nephews Donald and Kevin Nunes and their families as well as his cousin Eva Merchant. Walter began his work life at Reed & Barton at 16 years old where he worked in the silver plating department. He retired from Wrentham State School where he was a mason for over two decades. For many years he also ran his own masonry business with his father and brother. Walter had many interests that he pursued all throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends in the US and abroad, especially to Canada and Madeira. In the summer, he enjoyed raising fruit and vegetables in his personal garden. Walter was a life-long Red Sox fan who enjoyed attending games at Fenway Park and he took great pleasure from their long-awaited World Series wins. Throughout the year, you could find him in his workshop, puttering around or building things for friends and family. He got great satisfaction from fixing an object and giving it new life or creating something useful. Walter was a long-time member and former President of Saint Peters Charitable Society in Taunton whose mission was to help those in need. From a young age, Walter loved spending time on Cape Cod. He and his family vacationed in Dennisport for about 20 years. He was fortunate to spend the last 10 years of his life in Falmouth due to the support given to him by his son Ron and his wife Sharon. Together they traveled to visit his favorite cousin, Eva, in Florida, his granddaughter Cheryl in New Orleans and his daughter Karen in Mississippi. At age 89, he was able to spend three wonderful weeks with his daughter Debra in New Mexico. He was a well-travelled man and loved his family but his biggest joy and biggest smiles were saved for his great granddaughter Brynn. He created an entire new life for himself in Falmouth and was known by his friends and neighbors as "the mayor." He was a volunteer at the Falmouth Service Centers Thrift Shop, "Hand in hand" with his son and daughter-in-law. Walter was always gracious with his time and his smiles. While Walter had many interests, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. His was a life well lived and he is missed by all who knew him and loved him. Because of the pandemic, funeral services will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to the Falmouth Service Center, 611 Gifford Street Falmouth MA, 02540. And please wear a mask. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
