Walter E. Wally Jones, Jr., 53, of Dighton passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeths Hospital. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Walter E. Jones Sr., and Frances (Rose) Jones. Walter was a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Technical Vocation High School class of 1983. Mr. Jones worked for Walter Zions Used Auto Parts in Middleboro for over twenty-five years. Walter earned his CDL license in 2018 from New England Tractor Trailer Training School and had recently began working as a truck driver. He enjoyed scrapping metal, and working on cars in his free time. Survivors are two sisters: Kathleen L. Burrell of Dighton, and Beverly Arminio of Lakeland, Florida; two brothers: Warren E. Jones of Middleboro, Jeffrey Jones and his wife Robin of N. Lawrence, NY; along with many nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Walter will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11am to 1pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St, Somerset, with words of remembrance at 1pm. Burial to follow in the Dighton Community Church Cemetery, Dighton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 5, 2019