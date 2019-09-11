|
Mr. Walter Lee Smith, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, September 2nd, 2019. Born August 17th, 1935 to the late John C. and Nora (Dutton) Smith, Walter was a longtime resident of Boston. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Smith obtained his bachelors degree in drafting and worked as a draftsman for many years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1957 | 1963. Walter is survived by his sisters: Edith Shepley of Raynham, MA; and Marion McDonald of Florida. He is also the brother of the late Clifford Smith, Robert Smith, and Marjorie Windsor. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 13th at 11:30 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton. Interment to follow in St. Josephs Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019