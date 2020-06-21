Wanda Silva, 48, passed away unexpectedly in Brighton at St. Elizabeth's Hospital on June 18, 2020. Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Albert Tow of Brookline. She was born in Taunton, daughter of the late Manuel and Rosemarie (Marko) Silva of Taunton. Wanda had been a longtime resident of Brookline and was formerly of Taunton. She was educated in Taunton schools and was a graduate of Fisher College. Wanda was employed as the Accounts Payable Manager for the Ropes & Gray Company in Boston. She was a member of the Brookline Hockey Booster Club and she enjoyed photography, making jewelry, knitting, painting, cooking and cricket crafting. Wanda loved supporting her two children's hockey and traveling for all their games. Above all Wanda will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, wife and friend who cherished spending time with them. In addition to her husband Albert, Wanda leaves her two beloved children, Jared and Zoe Tow of Brookline, her three cats, Marty, Odessa and Mishka also called "no name" and her dog peanut. She also leaves her aunt and uncles and cousins, Stanley Marko, Terry Marko, Antoni Angus, Donna Silva, Mary Panettieri, Alfred and Joanna Tow and several cousins. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on June 24th from 6-8pm. A private burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.