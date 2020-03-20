Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley M. Hathaway


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley M. Hathaway Obituary
Wesley Merle Hathaway of Dighton died at home onTuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Dighton on May 29,1924, Wesley was the son of the late Lester and Bertha (Babbitt) Hathaway. After graduating from Dighton High School he received a certificate in hydrolics from a Boston Airplane School. He is an Army veteran of World War II. He drove one of the trucks in a convoy on the Burma Road over the Himalaya Mountains to get to the airbase in Kunming, China. In Kunming, he was an hydrolics specialist working on the Flying Tigers' planes. After the war, he worked many years in the electronics section at the Western Auto Warehouse in Taunton. He is survived by his niece, Marilyn H.Carey and her son Jason T. Carey of Chelmsford and her son Stephen B. Carey of Lanham, MD. He was the brother of Elliot W.Hathaway and Roy W. Hathaway of Dighton. Burial will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now