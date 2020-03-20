|
|
Wesley Merle Hathaway of Dighton died at home onTuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Dighton on May 29,1924, Wesley was the son of the late Lester and Bertha (Babbitt) Hathaway. After graduating from Dighton High School he received a certificate in hydrolics from a Boston Airplane School. He is an Army veteran of World War II. He drove one of the trucks in a convoy on the Burma Road over the Himalaya Mountains to get to the airbase in Kunming, China. In Kunming, he was an hydrolics specialist working on the Flying Tigers' planes. After the war, he worked many years in the electronics section at the Western Auto Warehouse in Taunton. He is survived by his niece, Marilyn H.Carey and her son Jason T. Carey of Chelmsford and her son Stephen B. Carey of Lanham, MD. He was the brother of Elliot W.Hathaway and Roy W. Hathaway of Dighton. Burial will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020