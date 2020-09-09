William A. Rota, Sr. 87, of Taunton, formerly of Avon, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Morton Hospital. He was the husband of thirty-six years to Wendy (Merrill) Rota. William was born in Boston, the son John and Florence (Lanata) Rota. He served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. Mr. Rota worked for the Boston Edison for many years retiring as a safety engineer. Bill was a communicant and usher at Saint Andrew the Apostle Church in Taunton. He also taught CCD at the former Saint Joseph Church. Mr. Rota was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill earned his Culinary Certificate from Bristol Community College. He enjoyed puzzles, cooking a great meal, gardening, reading and being with his family. Survivors besides his wife are his children; Tom Rota and his fianc Donna Skuncik of South Yarmouth; Judy Sinopoli and her husband Tom of Dartmouth; Nancy Morse and her husband James of Middleboro; David Rota and his wife Maureen of Avon; William A. Rota Jr., and his wife Kristina of Raynham; loving Grampa of Elyse and Julia Rota, Jordan and Jaime-Lyn Sinopoli, Kerin, Adrian and Alex Morse, Abby and David Rota, Andrea and Patrick Rota; also five great grandchildren; brothers: Cesci and George Rota, along with several nieces and nephews; his mother in law: Carolyn Merrill of Taunton; sister in law Sharon and Ronald Anderson of Bridgewater; god children: James Anderson of Taunton and Leslye DaPonte of Fall River. He was the brother of the late Louie, Daniel, John Rota and Ria DAndrea. Calling Hours for William will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home, staff will assist with distancing) The register book is only available along with a live service cast which will be held at 10am on Friday, September 11, 2020 thru his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
Flowers are omitted at the request of the family. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Taunton Regional Dialysis Center, 1 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780.