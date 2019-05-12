William E. Bill Grigg, 61, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He is survived by his lovely bride of twenty-six years Susan M. (Martin) Grigg. He was born in Woburn, the son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Brennan) Grigg. Mr. Grigg served his country full-time for over twenty-five years with the United States Army National Guard, earning the rank of Sergeant 1st class, and retiring in 2004. Bill enjoyed going to the family summer cottage at Crescent beach, in Mattapoisett. While at the cottage he enjoyed gardening, fishing and qua hogging. He is also survived by a sister: Maryann Elliot of Maine; two brothers: Paul Grigg of Woburn and Brian Grigg of Lowell; along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was the brother in laws: Fred- erick Martin III and his wife Karen and Peter Martin and his wife Ann all of Mattapoisett; a sister in law: Cynthia Martin of Fairhaven. Bills family will receive relatives and friends on Wedne- sday, May 15, 2019, from 9am to 11am, with Prayer Service following at 11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Burial to follow with Military Honors in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the , Founders Affiliate, P.O. 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary