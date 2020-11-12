1/
William E. Lounsbury
William E. (Bill) Lounsbury, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020. William is survived by his wife, Dianne (Baggia) Lounsbury; his daughter, Kristin A. Lounsbury-Jenkins of Barrington, RI, and Duxbury, MA, and her companion, Aaron M. Sells; son and daughter-in-law, Mark W. and Alison H. Connell- Lounsbury of Taunton; dear granddaughters, Victoria and Violet Jenkins and Cecilia Lounsbury. Bill is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Maureen Lounsbury; nieces, Melissa Lounsbury-Maling and Jill Lounsbury-Berry; and many Baggia family relatives. An avid golfer, Bill leaves behind his Segregansett golf friends. Bill was the son of the late Eugene and Evelyn Lounsbury; father in-law of the late Jeffrey B. Jenkins. Services were held privately by the immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, One Edgewater Drive Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
