William E. (Bill) Lounsbury, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020. William is survived by his wife, Dianne (Baggia) Lounsbury; his daughter, Kristin A. Lounsbury-Jenkins of Barrington, RI, and Duxbury, MA, and her companion, Aaron M. Sells; son and daughter-in-law, Mark W. and Alison H. Connell- Lounsbury of Taunton; dear granddaughters, Victoria and Violet Jenkins and Cecilia Lounsbury. Bill is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Maureen Lounsbury; nieces, Melissa Lounsbury-Maling and Jill Lounsbury-Berry; and many Baggia family relatives. An avid golfer, Bill leaves behind his Segregansett golf friends. Bill was the son of the late Eugene and Evelyn Lounsbury; father in-law of the late Jeffrey B. Jenkins. Services were held privately by the immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, One Edgewater Drive Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com
to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.