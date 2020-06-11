William F. Washburn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Washburn, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, formerly of Middleborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. He was 97. A Lieutenant in the 351st Bomb Group of the Army Air Forces, Bill flew over 30 missions as a navigator in WWII. After the war, he moved to New York where he married his first wife, Marie Bobb and was father to his son, Rik. After Maries death, he married Jean Lashbrook and moved to New Jersey with her three children. In 1965, they moved to Middleborough where Bill worked his way up to become president of Robertson Factories. At his retirement in 1985, he became the president of the Middleboro Trust Company, helping them merge with Rockland Trust. In 1988, he moved to West Palm Beach where he spent the remainder of his retirement golfing, playing bridge and growing tomatoes. After Jeans death in 2007, Bill married Ying Zhang and they could often be spotted eating oysters at Spotos Restaurant. His third wife, Ying, took good care of him in his later years. Bill and Ying loved each other, and let Bill spend the last years of his life happily. Bill was sharp, quick-witted and seemingly always two steps ahead until the very end. He devoted his life to caring and providing for his family. He is preceded in death by his wives, Marie and Jean. He is survived by his wife, Ying; his son and daughter-in-law, Rik and Sue Washburn; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Erin and Chris Griffith; his great-grandsons, CJ and Wesley Griffith; his grandson, William Washburn; and his Miniature English Bulldog, Terri. A Graveside Service for close family members will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. A proper military memorial service for relatives and friends will be held later this Fall. Details will be posted to williamfwashburn.com when they are available. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the 351st bomb group (351st.org). For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved