William J. Carrigan Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" J. Carrigan Jr., of Taunton, in Rhode Island, March 26, 2019 husband of Sheila (MacKenzie) Carrigan died suddenly at Rhode Island Hospital at the age of 50. Born in Boston, Bill was the son of the late William and Joanne (Toomey) Carrigan French. Bill worked for many restaurants as a cook and was a Mechanic for Mays Tire in Brockton. Bill enjoyed music and going to Memorial Park in Taunton. He always was the life of the party. Bill was the father of his loving daughter Kayla Aubin and her partner Corey Burroughs of Taunton. Grandfather of Ethan and Aiden Burroughs of Taunton. Brother of Donna Fagan and her late husband David "Bill best friend", Grace May, Susan Carrigan and Kimberlee Chaney all of Taunton. Uncle of many niece, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street, in Taunton on Wednesday, April 3, from 5 - 7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
